PlantX partners with BESTIES Vegan Paradise
Mar. 24, 2022 9:07 AM ETPlantX Life Inc. (PLTXF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PlantX Life (OTCQB:PLTXF) partnered with BESTIES Vegan Paradise, a vegan marketplace, to redesign and rebrand its XMarket brick-and-mortar stores in Venice, California and Hillcrest, California, under the BESTIES brand.
- These locations will also include BESTIES branded products.
- The new BESTIES locations in Venice and Hillcrest can allow orders placed on PLTXF's e-commerce platforms to have same day deliveries throughout Los Angeles and San Diego, respectively.
- "This partnership already catalyzed an additional 30% in sales in the first month since the rebrand of PlantX's Venice location to reflect the BESTIES model," PlantX CEO Lorne Rapkin.