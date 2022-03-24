PlantX partners with BESTIES Vegan Paradise

Mar. 24, 2022 9:07 AM ETPlantX Life Inc. (PLTXF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • PlantX Life (OTCQB:PLTXF) partnered with BESTIES Vegan Paradise, a vegan marketplace, to redesign and rebrand its XMarket brick-and-mortar stores in Venice, California and Hillcrest, California, under the BESTIES brand.
  • These locations will also include BESTIES branded products.
  • The new BESTIES locations in Venice and Hillcrest can allow orders placed on PLTXF's e-commerce platforms to have same day deliveries throughout Los Angeles and San Diego, respectively.
  • "This partnership already catalyzed an additional 30% in sales in the first month since the rebrand of PlantX's Venice location to reflect the BESTIES model," PlantX CEO Lorne Rapkin. 
