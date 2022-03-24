iShares prepares to launch a Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF

Mar. 24, 2022 10:06 AM ETHealth Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)IBB, IDNABy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Close up of a stethoscope and digital tablet with virtual electronic medical record of patient on interface.Digital healthcare and network on modern virtual screen, DNA medical technology and futuristic concept.

everythingpossible/iStock via Getty Images

Blackrock outlined its plan to launch the iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF in a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing that was put together on Wednesday.

The new iShares fund will offer the investment community access to equity securities that are involved in the research, development or manufacturing of neurology biopharmaceuticals or neurological devices. The ETF will also be classified within one of two sub-industries: neurology biopharmaceuticals and neurology devices.

The niche healthcare fund looks to launch at a time when the overall healthcare sector (NYSEARCA:XLV) is -3.9% year-to-date. Furthermore, the ETF will also pair well with its brother and sister ETFs, the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA).

Moreover, according to the prospectus, the exchange traded fund intends to track the NYSE FactSet Global Neuro Biopharma and MedTech Index. Additionally, per the filing, no expense ratio or ticker symbol was listed at this time.

Year-to-date price action: XLV -3.9%, IBB -15.7%, and IDNA -21.9%.

For other related healthcare information, check out Seeking Alpha’s exclusive healthcare page, which provides the investors with the latest actionable news and updates.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.