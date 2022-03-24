Philip Morris International scales down in Russia, explores full exit
Mar. 24, 2022 9:09 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) announced steps it has taken to suspend planned investments and scale down its manufacturing operations in Russia.
- The company's actions included discontinuing a number of its cigarette products offered in the market and reducing manufacturing activities.
- Philip Morris (PM) also suspended marketing activities in the country and canceled all product launches planned for 2022, including the launch of its flagship heated tobacco product IQOS ILUMA.
- The tobacco giant's board and senior executives are working on options to exit the Russian market in an orderly manner, in the context of an increasingly complex and rapidly changing regulatory and operating environment.
- Philip Morris (PM) employs more than 3,200 people in Russia and the local market made up almost 10% of total shipment volumes and around 6% of its revenue last year.
- Shares of PM fell 0.44% in premarket action to $90.86.
