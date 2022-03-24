Credit Suisse warns of over $500M judgement in Bermuda court case
Mar. 24, 2022 9:09 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) said it expects a judgment against its Bermuda life insurance subsidiary potentially totaling more than $500M. The matter is the result of lawsuit brought by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a former prime minister of Georgia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- Ivanishili sued Credit Suisse (CS) in Singapore and Bermuda for breach of trust, saying he lost $800M on forged trades made by his private banker, Patrice Lescaudron. The client was seeking $400M in damages in the Bermuda case, the WSJ said.
- The Swiss bank plans to pursue all available legal actions, it said. It has previously taken reserves related to the case and will consider whether it needs to increase its reserves as part of its Q1 results, scheduled to be released on April 27, the company said.
- In 2018, Lescaudron was sentenced in Switzerland to five years in prison for forgery and fraud, the WSJ said.
