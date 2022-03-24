GreenPower Motor's vehicles eligible for up to $375K in California HVIP funds
Mar. 24, 2022 9:10 AM ETGreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GreenPower Motor Company's (NASDAQ:GP) battery-electric vehicles are eligible for up to $375K in vouchers through the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
- The program is scheduled to open on Mar. 30, 2022, with $196.6M available in standard HVIP funds; $65.5M allocated for public transit; and $122M set aside for public schools in small and medium air districts.
- GreenPower's HVIP-eligible models include its electric school bus line including the BEAST (Type D) and NanoBeast (Type A); Class 8 transit bus line; and Class 4 EV Star product line, which consists of both cargo trucks and passenger vans.
- GP is up ~3% pre-market