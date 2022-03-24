Apple iPhone estimates raised at Cowen, firm sees 'healthy' iPhone SE demand
Mar. 24, 2022 9:15 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the recipient of some positive commentary from Wall Street, as investment firm Cowen raised its iPhone build estimates for the March quarter.
- Analyst Krish Sankar, who has an outperform rating and a $180 price target, noted that builds in the first-quarter increased due to "healthy" iPhone SE demand. Second-quarter builds have remained steady, but there could be some softness to come given concerns in China's economy and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Sankar lowered his build estimate for the June 2022 quarter by 1 million to 48 million, which would be up 9% year-over-year.
- "We believe there is scope for additional share gains in China this year," Sankar wrote. "We estimate iPhone sales into Russia are less than 5% of units."
- Apple (AAPL) shares rose slightly more than 0.5% to $171.26 in premarket trading.
- On Wednesday, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said Apple (AAPL) was seeing "stellar" iPhone 13 demand, while adding that the supply chain is also showing improvements.