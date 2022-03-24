Autodesk to acquire The Wild, terms undisclosed
Mar. 24, 2022 9:15 AM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is acquiring The Wild, a cloud-connected, extended reality (XR) platform, which includes its namesake solutions, The Wild, and IrisVR.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- This acquisition will aid the company to meet increasing needs for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology advancements within the AEC industry and further support AEC customers throughout the project delivery lifecycle.
- "Our acquisition of The Wild reflects the rapid transformation taking place in the building industry, from the complexity of projects to the geographic diversity of teams who design, construct, and operate them," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO and president, Autodesk. "XR is a must-have business imperative for today and an important part of Autodesk's Forge platform vision."