RenovaCare trims management team amid cost cutting measures
Mar. 24, 2022 9:16 AM ETRenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RenovaCare (OTCPK:RCAR) announced reductions in its management team for streamlining administrative expenses.
- Dr. Kaiyo Nedd resigned as Interim President, CEO and Director, and Mr. Justin Frere as CFO and Secretary.
- Dr. Nedd will continue to provide ongoing support to the company as needed with respect to legacy matters, and Mr. Frere will continue to provide accounting services as needed.
- Chairman and majority stockholder, Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, will assume the roles of President, CEO, CFO, and secretary on interim basis.
- Renova has undertaken ongoing administrative and operating cost-cutting measures due to COVID-19 related low patient enrollment in the RenovaCare clinical trial for safety and feasibility, ongoing legal costs of its defense against a civil complaint filed by U.S. SEC and reputational damage suffered amidst loss of several clinical partners in June 2021.