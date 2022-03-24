Deutsche Bank ends catalyst call on Welltower as shares rise
Mar. 24, 2022 9:29 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank has withdrawn its catalyst call buy on Welltower (NYSE:WELL) as the healthcare REIT has achieved the catalysts outlined when the firm originally made the call.
- Deutsche Bank said that "investors modeling that labor expense issues, due to elevated agency utilization, is transitory" had occurred.
- The firm also noted that Welltower (WELL) is also up more than 8% year to date amid a choppy market.
- Shares "have recovered to pre-pandemic levels indicating investors now appreciate that expenses should normalize in the back half of 2022," Deutsche Bank added.
