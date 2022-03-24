Enthusiast Gaming announces renewed partnership with ExitLag
Mar. 24, 2022 9:20 AM ETEnthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) announce a renewed partnership deal with ExitLag, a Brazilian software firm that provides gamer-developed technology.
- ExitLag will continue to leverage EGLX's extensive Gen Z and Millennial reach, as the software developer builds its customer base in the U.S., with its proprietary technology to improve routing connections for gamers.
- The renewed partnership will deepen the relationship between EGLX's esports organization Luminosity Gaming's creators and esports athletes and ExitLag.
- ExitLag's logo will continue to receive prominent placement on the team jersey, and ExitLag will work with the most prominent creators on the Luminosity roster.