Enthusiast Gaming announces renewed partnership with ExitLag

  • Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) announce a renewed partnership deal with ExitLag, a Brazilian software firm that provides gamer-developed technology.
  • ExitLag will continue to leverage EGLX's extensive Gen Z and Millennial reach, as the software developer builds its customer base in the U.S., with its proprietary technology to improve routing connections for gamers.
  • The renewed partnership will deepen the relationship between EGLX's esports organization Luminosity Gaming's creators and esports athletes and ExitLag.
  • ExitLag's logo will continue to receive prominent placement on the team jersey, and ExitLag will work with the most prominent creators on the Luminosity roster.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.