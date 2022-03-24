Uber set to add New York taxis to its ride-hailing app this spring
Mar. 24, 2022 9:21 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)MFINBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor4 Comments
- In a move that has the potential to be one of the most-symbolic in its history, Uber (NYSE:UBER) said it will soon begin listing all New York City taxis on its app as an option to its riders.
- The partnership marks a form of peace between the nation's largest, and most-famous taxi fleet, and the company that was set up to explicitly disrupt and change an industry that had operated virtually unchallenged for more than a century.
- According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, New York taxis that are regulated through city's Taxi and Limousine Commission will integrate their technological system with Uber's (UBER) so that riders will be able to hail taxi rides as well through the Uber (UBER) app. Uber (UBER) plans to make it so that passengers are charged approximately the same rates for taxi bookings as they are for rides through the Uber X ride-hailing option.
- Andrew Macdonald, Uber's (UBER) head of global mobility, told the Journal that the deal was "bigger and bolder than anything we've done."
- The partnership is scheduled to go into effect for New York's approximately 14,000 taxis later this spring.
- With regards to how drivers are to be paid, the Journal said that before accepting an Uber (UBER) ride, a driver will see on their app how much they can expect to earn from the fare, and will be able to turn down the ride if they so choose.
- The report sent Uber's (UBER) shares up almost 6% in pre-market trading, while Medallion Financial (MFIN), which finances taxi medallions for drivers in New York and elsewhere, rose more than 4%.
- Separately, Uber (UBER) said that its employees should expect to begin returning to company offices on April 25. The return-to-the-office edict initially involved Uber's (UBER) headquarters in San Francisco, and 35 other company locations in the United States.