Li-Cycle reverses premarket loss, ticks high amid short report from Blue Orca

Mar. 24, 2022 9:24 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Wall street sign on manhattan

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) reversed a premarket loss and ticked up 2% in regulator trading after a new short report from Blue Orca on the battery recycling company.
  • Blue Orca alleges the company uses stock promotion, is a "broken business hemorrhaging cash" and has "questionable" accounting.
  • Li-Cycle went public through a SPAC deal in August and its shares have dropped about 20% since the de-spacing transaction. Last week, Li-Cycle reported significant revenue surge led by rising metal based prices.
  • Li-Cycle (LICY) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's email request for comment.
  • LICY short interest is 4.4%.
  • Last month, Li-Cycle Holding traded lower after Morgan Stanley warns on capital raises next year.
