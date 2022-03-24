Altice USA expands MVNO deal with T-Mobile

Mar. 24, 2022 9:28 AM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS), TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Cell phone or mobile service tower in forested area of West Virginia providing broadband service

BackyardProduction/iStock via Getty Images

  • Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has extended the mobile virtual network operator deal with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) that feeds its Optimum Mobile service.
  • The new multi-year pact means T-Mobile will continue to serve as the network for Altice USA's Optimum Mobile subscribers.
  • That service offers three data plan tiers (at 1 GB, 3 GB, and unlimited GB) with discounted plans for those pairing Optimum Mobile with Altice USA's Optimum or Suddenlink broadband.
  • “As we continue to grow and evolve our Optimum Mobile service, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with T-Mobile that ensures our mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network,” said Altice USA's Matt Marino.
  • Premarket: ATUS +2.3%.
