Lucid Group launches second studio in Canada, deliveries expected in Spring 2022
Mar. 24, 2022 9:29 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) expands presence in Canada with the opening of its second location at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, Ontario.
- The EV manufacturer said it expects to begin Canadian deliveries of the Lucid Air in Spring 2022.
- Also, the company partners with Electrify Canada to offer its select customers two years of complimentary charging that would allow Lucid Air owners to charge up to 350 kilometers in just 15 minutes.
- "Opening a Studio at the largest shopping destination in Canada will help us elevate the brand in Canada as we continue to expand in North America," said Zak Edson, Vice President of Sales and Service, Lucid.
- Stock is up 1.2% in premarket trading on Thursday.
