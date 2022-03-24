Autodesk to acquire The Wild, extended reality solutions provider

Mar. 24, 2022 9:30 AM ETADSKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Autodesk Canada office in Toronto

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AutoDesk (ADSK) signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Wild, a cloud-connected, extended reality platform, which includes its namesake solutions, The Wild, and IrisVR.
  • This acquisition enables Autodesk to meet increasing needs for AR & VR technology advancements within the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry and further support AEC customers throughout the project delivery lifecycle.
  • The Wild enables AEC professionals to present, collaborate and review projects together in immersive and interactive experiences, from anywhere and at any time.
  • The Wild and IrisVR draw data from various AEC technologies into their respective XR collaborative experiences to perform design review and model coordination.
