Autodesk to acquire The Wild, extended reality solutions provider
Mar. 24, 2022 9:30 AM ETADSKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AutoDesk (ADSK) signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Wild, a cloud-connected, extended reality platform, which includes its namesake solutions, The Wild, and IrisVR.
- This acquisition enables Autodesk to meet increasing needs for AR & VR technology advancements within the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry and further support AEC customers throughout the project delivery lifecycle.
- The Wild enables AEC professionals to present, collaborate and review projects together in immersive and interactive experiences, from anywhere and at any time.
- The Wild and IrisVR draw data from various AEC technologies into their respective XR collaborative experiences to perform design review and model coordination.