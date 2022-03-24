Celestica provides 2022 key projections below consensus
- Celestica (CLS +0.2%) provides projections for 2022 financial numbers:
- 2022 revenue expected to be above $6.3B vs. consensus $6.34B
- Anticipated 2022 non-IFRS Lifecycle Solutions revenue growth of at least 10%
- Anticipated 2022 non-IFRS operating margin of between 4% and 5%
- Targeting 2022 non-IFRS free cash flow of at least $100M
- Targeting 2022 non-IFRS adjusted EPS of between $1.55 - $1.75
- Annual non-IFRS adjusted EPS growth objective through 2025 of 10%+
- Annual non-IFRS Lifecycle Solutions revenue growth objective through 2025 of 10%+
- Long term-non-IFRS operating margin objective of above 4%
- Targeting 2025 non-IFRS adjusted EPS of $2.00+