Celestica provides 2022 key projections below consensus

  • Celestica (CLS +0.2%) provides projections for 2022 financial numbers:
  • 2022 revenue expected to be above $6.3B vs. consensus $6.34B
  • Anticipated 2022 non-IFRS Lifecycle Solutions revenue growth of at least 10%
  • Anticipated 2022 non-IFRS operating margin of between 4% and 5%
  • Targeting 2022 non-IFRS free cash flow of at least $100M
  • Targeting 2022 non-IFRS adjusted EPS of between $1.55 - $1.75
  • Annual non-IFRS adjusted EPS growth objective through 2025 of 10%+
  • Annual non-IFRS Lifecycle Solutions revenue growth objective through 2025 of 10%+
  • Long term-non-IFRS operating margin objective of above 4%
  • Targeting 2025 non-IFRS adjusted EPS of $2.00+
