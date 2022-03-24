Quoin Pharma targets regulatory nod for lead asset in 2024
Mar. 24, 2022 9:33 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) plans to seek regulatory approval for its lead candidate QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome (NS) in 2024, the company’s Chief Operating Officer Denise Carter disclosed in an interview on Thursday.
- NS is a rare skin disorder without no approved therapy. It affects between 2,000 and 4,000 people in the U.S. and a similar number in Europe.
- The company has already submitted its Investigational New Drug (IND) filing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for QRX003 in NS.
- Having submitted a Scientific Advice Briefing Document to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) early this month, Quoin (QNRX) is currently waiting for regulatory guidance for its development in the European market.
- Plans are also underway in the U.S. to start a clinical trial for the candidate in H1 2022.
- Commenting on the prospects for commercialization of QRX003 for NS, Carter said that the company plans to launch the drug with its own commercial infrastructure immediately after the regulatory approval.
