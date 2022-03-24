Viad to expand Pursuit’s Glacier Park Collection with acquisition
Mar. 24, 2022 9:35 AM ETViad Corp (VVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Viad (VVI +1.7%) has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire an attraction experience that will expand Pursuit’s Glacier Park Collection.
- Expects to fund the Glacier Raft Company acquisition using cash on hand and available revolver capacity, Pro forma for the acquisition, liquidity as of March 22, 2022 would have been ~$132M.
- Additionally, the Co. announced an amendment to its 2021 Credit Facility that revises the financial covenants associated with its revolving credit facility through Q1 2023.
- The maximum leverage ratio has been increased to 5.25x for the trailing twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2022, declining to 4.75x at Dec. 31, 2022, 4.5x at March 31, 2023, and 4.0x thereafter.