VerifyMe wins contract with international product inspection technology company
Mar. 24, 2022 9:35 AM ET VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) is rising 3.70% premarket after the firm have inked an agreement with a premier international product security company that specializes inproduct authentication and mobile inspection systems.
- Per the terms, VerifyMe (VRME) will provide its proprietary invisible ink, its patented mobile phone authentication device, and a custom mobile app to authenticate and decode covert variable codes to detect counterfeit and diverted products for this security company's client.
- The security company will provide VerifyMe's mobile phone authentication equipment to brand inspectors of a global consumer products company that is applying VerifyMe's variable invisible ink technology on labels and packaging.