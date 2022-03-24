VerifyMe wins contract with international product inspection technology company

Mar. 24, 2022 9:35 AM ETVerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) is rising 3.70% premarket after the firm have inked an agreement with a premier international product security company that specializes inproduct authentication and mobile inspection systems.
  • Per the terms, VerifyMe (VRME) will provide its proprietary invisible ink, its patented mobile phone authentication device, and a custom mobile app to authenticate and decode covert variable codes to detect counterfeit and diverted products for this security company's client.
  • The security company will provide VerifyMe's mobile phone authentication equipment to brand inspectors of a global consumer products company that is applying VerifyMe's variable invisible ink technology on labels and packaging.
