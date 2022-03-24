PAVmed-Lucid esophageal precancer detection test in DOD funded study

Mar. 24, 2022

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD), majority-owned unit of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM), said the first patient was enrolled in a Department of Defense funded study of its EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test in at-risk patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
  • The study is being carried out by investigators at the Louis Stokes Cleveland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
  • The study will enroll up to 100 Cleveland VA patients.
  • Lucid is providing EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Devices for the study and will perform EsoGuard testing on the samples collected.
  • “The study will add important clinical evidence on the impact of EsoGuard in enhancing early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths by reserving endoscopy for those with a positive EsoGuard test," said Lucid’s Chairman and CEO Lishan Aklog.
