The Alkaline Water Company expands production with AZ Custom Bottled Water
Mar. 24, 2022 9:46 AM ETThe Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER) and the Clean Beverage company, announced significant new production capacity through new co-packing partner, AZ Custom Bottled Water.
- AZ Custom Water completed a new packaging and bottling line in 2021 and is further expanding capacity and capabilities in 2022.
- “The production capacity AZ Custom Water provides will help their brand continue to deliver and meet fulfillment when other brands cannot. We’ll work together to stay ahead of demand as Alkaline88 continues to carve out more market share in the Southwest and other markets.” said Ms. Kathryn Gavin, President and CEO of AZ Custom Bottle Water.