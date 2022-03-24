U.S. PMI Composite Flash expands to 8-month high levels
Mar. 24, 2022 9:47 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- March IHS Markit U.S. PMI Composite Index (Flash): 58.5 vs. 56 prior (revised: 55.9)
- Manufacturing Index: 58.5 vs. 56.3 consensus vs. 57.5 prior (revised: 57.3)
- Manufacturers and service providers recorded stronger upturns in activity amidst rising demand and easing of Cobid-19 restrictions.
- New orders led the growth as a bounce in client demand strengthened for the second month peaking to 9-month high; new export orders rose at faster pace at the end of Q1.
- Despite reports of greater output and easing supply chain woes, backlogs of work grew sharply in March.
- Supplier price hikes led to faster rise in input costs; purchasing activity rose at fastest pace since September 2021.
- Service Index: 58.9 vs. 56.0 consensus vs. 56.7 prior (revised: 56.5)
- The rate of overall job creation was the sharpest since April 2021, as manufacturers and service providers alike recorded steeper upturns in employment.