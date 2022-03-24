EVmo expands fleet through agreements with leading OEMs to supply vehicles
Mar. 24, 2022 9:49 AM ETEVmo, Inc. (YAYO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- EVmo (OTC:YAYO) enters into agreements with leading automobile manufacturers to supply the Company with approximately 400 new vehicles quarterly.
- The company’s growing EV fleet provides a much-needed solution for these drivers to address the challenges of increasing fuel costs.
- The company currently has 600 cars on its platform and anticipates expanding to more than 2K vehicles within the next 12 months and expects to be operationally profitable at approximately 950 cars and cash flow positive at approximately 1,600 cars, which remains in-line with company’s internal forecast and business plan.
"The commitments for these vehicles were made possible by the non-dilutive financing we announced earlier in March. These agreements give us tremendous confidence in our ability to achieve our goal of adding 400 vehicles to our fleet each quarter during 2022. This month’s order gives us EV availability in all of our operating markets, and ultimately, our anticipated fleet growth this year will help us deliver on our commitment to have an EV dominant vehicle fleet.” said Steven Sanchez, CEO