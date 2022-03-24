Pear launches PearConnect on Epic App Orchard for clinicians to monitor digital therapies
Mar. 24, 2022 10:44 AM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) said its PearConnect platform will be available to healthcare providers in the Epic App Orchard Gallery.
- The company said this will allow healthcare providers to access the platform to remotely monitor patients who have been prescribed its FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutics reSET and reSET-O for treating substance use disorder and opioid use disorder.
- Through the PearConnect platform in the App Orchard, the company said it can provide workflow integration for ease in managing patients, including patient progress review, and documenting interactions that qualify for available Current Procedural Terminology codes such as remote therapeutic monitoring.
- The company's product reSET provides cognitive behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to a contingency management system, for patients with substance use disorder, who are not currently on opioid replacement therapy, who do not abuse alcohol solely, or who do not abuse opioids as their primary substance of abuse.