Fed's Kashkari says he 'penciled in 7 rate hikes' for 2022

Like most Fed officials, "I penciled in 7 rate hikes for this year," Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Thursday during a speech at the Midwest Economic Outlook Summit. However, "if some imbalances are resolved, we may not need as many rate hikes."

Despite Treasury bonds selling off, nominal yields are still changing hands near historical lows and "long-term yields suggest inflation expectations are anchored," Kashkari explained. Meanwhile, the 10-year breakeven inflation rate, a popular measure of implied inflation, is standing at its highest level going back to when data first got published in 2003, as seen in the chart below. Also, the 2s10s yield curve is close to inversion, standing at just 19 basis points Wednesday, implying that bond investors see slower economic growth and possibly recession risks amid ongoing demand/supply imbalances.

Kashkari's remarks regarding the central bank's interest rate path come as the majority of Fed officials predict at least seven rate hikes in 2022. The Fed needs to remain cautious on its transition to tighter monetary policy as "there is a risk of overdoing it on rate hikes," especially after coming off the effective zero lower bound, Kashkari warned. On Wednesday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the Fed may need to push rates higher than 2.5% And the biggest hawk on the Federal Open Market Committee, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, reiterated his call to get the policy rate to above 3% vs. the FOMC's median projection of 1.9% at the end of this year.

With consumer price inflation at the highest level in 40 years, "I am surprised inflation is so high and stayed high," Kashkari highlighted. The consumer price index surged 7.9% Y/Y in February, which is well above the central bank's 2% inflation target.

On Monday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will tighten rates to above neutral if needed.