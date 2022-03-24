In the face of spiking energy costs, politicians have taken measured steps to mitigate the impact of higher prices on consumers. Before the war in Ukraine, Italy provided $4.3b to reduce retail energy bills. Japan adopted emergency measures to ease wholesale gasoline prices, measures which have risen fourfold since the war began. Norway agreed to foot 55% of household energy bills, above 70 NOK/KWh. Since the war began, energy subsidies have accelerated, including updates in the past 24 hours:

California - $400 tax refund for each registered vehicle, in addition to public transit subsidies, for a total cost of $11b.

UK - fuel tax reduction of 5 pence/liter; household support fund will increase by £1b, for a total cost of ~$6.6b.

Germany - one-off payment to all taxpayers of €300, plus €100 for each child, and a temporary tax cut on gasoline, for a total cost of $17.6b.

It's noteworthy that much of the announced subsidy comes in the form of direct payments, and will not necessarily translate to higher demand for oil products (USO) (XLE). However, even before subsidy impacts, oil demand appears to be holding up; both weekly DOE stats and rallying refining margins point to record demand. With subsidy payments hitting and summer driving season around the corner, refineries in the US and Europe are well positioned to post record profits; including Marathon (MPC), Valero (VLO), Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) and Saras (OTCPK:SAAFY).