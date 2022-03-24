Petco bulls are recharged after investor event highlights growth potential

Analysts backed their bullish views on Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) after taking in the retailer's first analyst day event since going public again.

Wells Fargo (Overweight rating): "We see an attractive, growing category, a retailer taking share, and ample LT initiatives that we believe the market is under-appreciating. The company's innovative, end-to-end ecosystem was on full display, FY22 guidance was re-affirmed, and WOOF increased its LT (2021-25) algorithm (vs. the IPO model) to incorporate +HSD% sales growth and +DD% net income."

The firm said it likes the setup for WOOF and despite the near-term headwinds of inflation, supply chain and a tougher Q1 compares, sees ample opportunities in FY22 and beyond for the stock to shed the pandemic-winner narrative in favor of sustainable share gains.

Needham (Buy rating) is also positive on Petco (WOOF) following the investor event.

"After a complete revamp of its digital capabilities under CEO Ron Coughlin, WOOF is becoming an omni-channel powerhouse (Petcare centers fulfill 80%+ of ecomm orders, DoorDash partnership for same day delivery available across the entire store base is a big competitive advantage), with both total sales and digital revenue growth accelerating on a 2-year basis so far in 2021. With its bundled offerings (like Vital Care) which provide a one-stop solution across consumables and services, we think WOOF's model has a big advantage over digital only players and is poised to capture share in the industry's fastest growing segments (healthcare, grooming, insurance)."

Needham's price target of $30 on WOOF reps more than 50% upside.

Petco (WOOF) landed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.