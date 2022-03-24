Petco bulls are recharged after investor event highlights growth potential

Street view of the entrance to a Petco pet supply store.

Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Analysts backed their bullish views on Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) after taking in the retailer's first analyst day event since going public again.

Wells Fargo (Overweight rating): "We see an attractive, growing category, a retailer taking share, and ample LT initiatives that we believe the market is under-appreciating. The company's innovative, end-to-end ecosystem was on full display, FY22 guidance was re-affirmed, and WOOF increased its LT (2021-25) algorithm (vs. the IPO model) to incorporate +HSD% sales growth and +DD% net income."

The firm said it likes the setup for WOOF and despite the near-term headwinds of inflation, supply chain and a tougher Q1 compares, sees ample opportunities in FY22 and beyond for the stock to shed the pandemic-winner narrative in favor of sustainable share gains.

Needham (Buy rating) is also positive on Petco (WOOF) following the investor event.

"After a complete revamp of its digital capabilities under CEO Ron Coughlin, WOOF is becoming an omni-channel powerhouse (Petcare centers fulfill 80%+ of ecomm orders, DoorDash partnership for same day delivery available across the entire store base is a big competitive advantage), with both total sales and digital revenue growth accelerating on a 2-year basis so far in 2021. With its bundled offerings (like Vital Care) which provide a one-stop solution across consumables and services, we think WOOF's model has a big advantage over digital only players and is poised to capture share in the industry's fastest growing segments (healthcare, grooming, insurance)."

Needham's price target of $30 on WOOF reps more than 50% upside.

Petco (WOOF) landed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.