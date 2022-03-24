Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and several other Chinese tech stocks dropped after a report that the U.S. audit watchdog said speculation on a deal that would prevent hundreds of Chinese companies from being removed from U.S. exchanges is "premature."

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said that while its meeting with Chinese regulators, it's not clear if Chinese authorities will agree to permit U.S inspectors to fully review audit papers of companies, according to a Bloomberg report, which referenced a Thursday statement from the PCAOB. The regulator said a potential agreement would be a "first step."

The PCAOB comments come after China's Vice Premier Liu He made comments last week in an attempt to calm investor fears and said it would continue "to support various types of companies to list overseas," noting that it would work with U.S. regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission on the matter.

“While we will continue our work to find practical solutions to address the concerns of PRC authorities, ultimately, full access to relevant audit documentation is necessary to carry out our mandate on behalf of investors,” the PCAOB said in the statement, according to the Bloomberg report. “This is not negotiable, even with respect to issuers in sensitive industries.”

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Baidu (BIDU) and other Chinese U.S.-listed tech firms have been told by Chinese regulators to prepare for more audit disclosures,

Earlier this month, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other agencies reached out to these companies and asked them to prepare audit documents for 2021.

Alibaba (BABA) fell 3.6%, JD.com (JD) dropped 6.5%, Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) slipped 2.9% and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) declined 7.5%.

Shares of other companies, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Kingsoft Cloud (KC), Huya (HUYA), DouYu (DOYU), Dada Nexus (DADA), Baozun (BZUN), Bilibili (BILI), KE Holdings (BEKE), Joyy (YY), NetEase (NTES), Zhihu (ZH), Trip.com Group (TCOM), iQIYI (IQ), Hello Group (MOMO), Vipshop (VIPS) and Dingdong (DDL) also fell on Thursday.