As U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at a high-profile NATO summit in Brussels, investors are looking for the best places to stash their money as uncertainty around the conflict in Ukraine continues. Given the heightened global tensions since Russia invaded its western neighbor, military and defense stocks might seem like the obvious play. But more mundane names in areas like utilities and consumer staples might offer the most stable option in a volatile world.

Defense ETFs rallied in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion. As troops rolled into Ukraine, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) spiked about 10% in less than a week.

However, ITA has made little progress since then. At the same time, it has seen substantial volatility, approaching $105 at several points before jumping back to a nine-month high. On Thursday, amid the start of the NATO meeting, the ETF sat at $112.22 -- less than 1% above where it was in late February.

Defensive plays, like utilities and consumer staples, might not have the upside of the war-related stocks. But they have the benefit of additional stability. The NATO meeting illuminates the global instability and sheds light to an opportunity for investors to get defensive with related exchange traded funds that are used in more of a traditional risk-off stance.

From a utilities stance, two funds that come to mind are the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) which is the area's largest fund with over $14B under its belt, and its longtime competitor Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU).

YTD price action: XLU +0.5%, and VPU +0.2%.

Consumer staples also act as a hedge and gears itself towards one of the more safety-related sectors. Three ETFs worth examining in this space are the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) which leads all other sector funds from a performance vantage point. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) is another leader in the space as it is the largest and most liquid with $15.38B AUM and also the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

In 2022 FTXG is +2%, and XLP, as well as VDC, are both -3.9%.

Furthermore, the rise in global instability has markets jittery and has the S&P 500 and its benchmark tracking fund SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) trading to the downside, -6.5% on the year, which is lower than all five of the above defensive ETFs.

See the below chart of how they have each stacked up against each other in 2022:

Thursday's action took place amid the start of an emergency NATO meeting, in which world leaders strategize and hope to come together as a united front to protect their interests and de-escalate the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

