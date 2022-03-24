Avid Learning Academy joins hands with ThinkEDU to inspire gen-x media talent
Mar. 24, 2022 10:11 AM ETAvid Technology, Inc. (AVID)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Avid (AVID +0.7%) enters new partnership with North American academic marketing company ThinkEDU that will provide even more K-12 educators with the opportunity to inspire future generations of video and audio creators.
- ThinkEDU will work with existing Avid partner Rowman & Littlefield to help high schools across North America enhance their arts and media education tracks through the Avid Learning Academy program.
- Michael Fischler, CEO at ThinkEDU, said: “We're delighted to officially partner with Avid and Rowman & Littlefield to help expand the Avid Learning Academy program. Our existing relationship with Avid and vast experience in the education sector puts us in a unique position that will enable us to guide educators in choosing the right software tools for their needs and those of their students. The ALA has already inspired so many young, talented people and we're looking forward to helping take it to that next level.”