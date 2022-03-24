North American Cannabis develops plan to add $20M in marijuana, CBD sales

Mar. 24, 2022 11:26 AM ETNorth American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USMJ)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Large Number of Cannabis Seedlings in Pots

kmatija/E+ via Getty Images

  • North American Cannabis (OTCPK:USMJ) said it has developed a plan that could add $20M in sales on top of revenue from its expanding ecommerce business.
  • The company said the management plans to reveal highlights of the plan in a shareholder update scheduled for March 29.
  • Under the plan, the company expects to grow and sell adult use marijuana in addition to capturing the opportunity for its recently acquired CBD sports nutrition beverage.
  • USMJ's subsidiary, which has been growing hemp for CBD for the past four years, received an invitation from the New York Office of Cannabis Management to apply for the provisional adult-use cannabis license.
  • The company said New York recently passed a new law to provide provisional marijuana cultivation licenses to existing hemp businesses.
  • The company had recently relaunched the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage, a CBD-infused liquid water.
