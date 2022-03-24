Mortgage rates continue upward trend led by rate increases across all loan types
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.42% (highest since over three years) with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Mar. 24, 2022, up from last week when it averaged 4.16%; higher than 3.17% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "Rising inflation, escalating geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's actions are driving rates higher and weakening consumers' purchasing power. In short, the rise in mortgage rates, combined with continued house price appreciation, is increasing monthly mortgage payments and quickly affecting homebuyers' ability to keep up with the market," Chief Economist Sam Khater commented.
- Quick look at 3-year price performance of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) vs. S&P 500 Index:
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.63% with an average 0.8 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.39% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.45%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.36% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.19% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.84%.
- The Fed said there would likely be six more rate hikes in 2022 and three more in 2023, the primary tool the central bank is using to reduce inflation, which climbed to a 40-year high in February, at an annual rate of 7.9%.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated as cited by HousingWire: those rate rises could go from the standard 25 basis point moves to more aggressive 50 basis point increases starting in May. That would push mortgage rates even higher, potentially into the 5% range.
- "The main takeaway is that mortgage rates are likely to push toward 5.0% before the end of the year, with lenders anecdotally reporting quotes around 4.75% for the 30-year fixed rate," George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com commented as cited by MarketWatch.
- Separately, Black Knight indicated today that U.S. mortgage delinquency rate in February rose for the first time in nine months amid tightening financial conditions.
- Also, a Realtor survey indicated that affordability issues are on the rise amid Americans spending 30% of their monthly budgets on rents on an average in February.
