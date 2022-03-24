Net Savings Link, Metaverse Network launch blockchain home mining device
Mar. 24, 2022 10:22 AM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV), in partnership with Metaverse Network, on Thursday have launched HIVE, a blockchain home mining device able to mine multiple tokens.
- The HIVE App version 2.0 has a Crypto Store where users can select a listed cryptocurrency and then subscribe to mine crypto in their HOME HIVE, the company explained.
- Furthermore, "we are in talks with additional BTC and ETH physical mining farms, which are now planning to algorithmicize their hash rate and map it into the HIVE soon and expand our DECENTRALIZED ECOsystem," said Metaverse Network CEO WY Cheung.
- In mid-March, Net Savings Link's non-fungible token marketplace went live.