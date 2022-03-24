Citizens Bank to redeem senior notes worth $750M; Citi initiates with buy rating
Mar. 24, 2022 10:22 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)MTB, KEYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Citizens Bank, N.A. (CFG +0.8%) to redeem all of its outstanding $500M 2.65% Senior Notes due May 26, 2022 and $250M Floating Rate Senior Notes due May 26, 2022 on April 26, 2022.
- Notes will be redeemed at a price fequal to 100% of principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest.
- Payment will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
- Citi analyst Keith Horowitz initiated coverage of Citizens Financial with a Buy rating.
- The analyst's base case assumes a total of eight interest rate hikes in 2022 and two additional 25 basis point hikes in 2023, reaching a terminal rate of 2.5%.
- Wall Street Analysts rate the stock with a Buy rating with average price target of $61.11.