ABB (ABB -1%) said its shareholders approved all proposals by the company's board, including a dividend increase and confirmation of Peter Voser as Chairman.

CEO Bjorn Rosengren told the annual general meeting that the company still plans to divest its Accelleron turbocharging business and aims to do so before the end of Q2.

"We prefer to spin off Accelleron on the Swiss stock exchange and we would of course seek shareholders approval for this," Rosengren said.

The turbocharging business employs more than 2,300 people and amassed $750M in sales in 2021.

The CEO also said ABB remains committed to exit its power conversion business and that it plans an IPO of its e-mobility business.

ABB is "well placed to benefit from growth in electrification and robotics," LD Investments writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.