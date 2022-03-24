Reata draws Buy rating at Goldman on potential for neuromuscular disease therapy
Mar. 24, 2022 10:29 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA +0.9%) is trading higher in morning hours Thursday after Goldman Sachs imitated its coverage with a Buy recommendation citing the prospects of an experimental therapy for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).
- Having started the rolling submission for its marketing application, Reata (NASDAQ:RETA) is preparing for the commercial launch of the treatment known as Omaveloxolone. Friedreich’s ataxia is a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder affecting about 5,000 people in the U.S. with no approved therapies.
- As for the main reason for their Bullish view on the stock, the analysts led by Madhu Kumar highlight their confidence in the approval for Omaveloxolone due to favorable data from a mid-stage trial and lack of approved drugs for the condition.
- The 12-month price target of $91 per share is more than twofold higher than Reata's (RETA) last close and nearly 64% above its current average price target on Wall Street.