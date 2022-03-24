Chicken Soup's Crackle loads up on new BBC streaming content
Mar. 24, 2022 10:33 AM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Anglophiles are in luck, as there are about to be a lot more British accents coming from the Crackle Plus streaming TV service.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE), the parent company of Crackle, said Thursday it has reached a deal with BBC Studios to bring more than 2,500 hours of BBC programming to its various platforms. The deal will initially include more than 300 hours of new BBC programming coming to Chicken Soup's (CSSE) Crackle, PopcornFlix and its namesake service beginning in April.
- The deal includes BBC programs such as all five seasons of the police drama Happy Valley, the mystery series Ripper Street, and the U.S. premiere of A Life In Ten Pictures, a series that looks at notable individuals through a set of 10 iconic photos of those people.
- Thursday's announcement comes on the heels of Wednesday's deal that will make Crackle the exclusive streaming home of the hit BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, for the next three years.