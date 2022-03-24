Swedbank suspected of money laundering in Estonia; sees up to $18M fine

Mar. 24, 2022 10:34 AM ETSwedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY), SWDBFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Swedbank in Vilnius, Lithuania

Birute/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Estonian authorities on Thursday told Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY) (OTCPK:SWDBF) that the Swedish lender's local subsidiary has been suspected of money laundering in the Baltic country from 2014-2016.
  • “The criminal investigation originates from the work of the Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority,” the Stockholm-based bank said in a statement.
  • In turn, “Swedbank AS will review and analyze the suspicion in detail and continue the cooperation with the authority to resolve the historical matter,” Swedbank said, adding that the maximum fine for the suspected crime is EUR 16M ($18M).
