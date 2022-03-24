Oxford Industries rips big gain after earnings topper

Oxford Industries (OXM +10.3%) soared after the apparel manufacturer beat Q4 earnings estimates, posted strong guidance and boosted the dividend payout rate for shareholders.

Oxford (NYSE:OXM) said the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company and Duck Head brands all had their best years ever in 2021 on increased customer counts. That momentum was said to extend into this year and led to an outlook for double-digit revenue and EPS growth.

For FY23, Oxford (OXM) expects revenue of $1.245B to $1.285B vs. $1.17B and EPS of $8.75 to $9.15.

OXM on strategy: "We will continue to manage our portfolio and align our capital structure to drive sustained profitable growth. Detailed plans include assessment of market opportunities to better direct future growth plans, refining our brand health metrics to help us better manage our businesses, evaluating both organic and acquisition-based growth opportunities, benchmarking ourselves against competitors and monitoring our capital allocation strategies over time, including returning capital to shareholders."

Seeking Alpha author Peter Way was ahead of the pack with a Buy recommendation on Oxford Industries last month.