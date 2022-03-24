Fed's Waller is watching housing costs for cues on monetary policy moves

As housing costs continue to climb, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he'll keep a close eye on real estate to determine the appropriate stance for monetary policy.

While he's hopeful that some pandemic-specific factors pushing up home prices and rents may start to ease in the next year or so, "longer term, many issues will continue to put upward pressure on home prices and rents," he said during an online conference sponsored by Rutgers Center for Real Estate and Israel's Alrov Institute.

"The strong demand to live in cities with tight housing supply is likely to continue," he explained. "Regulatory supply constraints may be starting to ease in some places, but they will persist and continue to limit home building in many high demand areas."

Prices for lumber and other materials may ease, but labor supply is likely to constrain the pace of new construction, he added.

Waller pointed out that the pandemic-induced recession that initially hit real estate differed from the 2008-'09 financial crisis in important ways. Banks were much better capitalized and borrowers were also in better financial shape than in the previous recession.

Still, more than half of mortgages are serviced by nonbank institutions. In that case, low interest rates (resulting from the Fed cutting rates to near zero) spurred "a large wave of mortgage refinancing helped to provide nonbank servicers the needed liquidity," he said. In addition, Ginnie Mae created a lending facility for nonbanks and limits placed on the number of payment advances required for loans by government-sponsored enterprises helped mitigate liquidity concerns, Waller said.

