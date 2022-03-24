Americans insured through Obamacare reaches highest level ever
Mar. 24, 2022
- More than 14.5M people enrolled in health insurance exchanges in 2022, the highest number since the Affordable Care Act was signed in 2010.
- That figure is a 21% increase from 2021.
- Around 10.3M of that number were from the 33 states that use the federal government's exchange and the rest from states that created their own marketplaces.
- Also, due to expanded Medicaid eligibility, 18.7M adults across 39 states are now covered under that government program.
- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also said the uninsured has declined to 8.9% in Q3 2021 from 10.3% in the year-ago period.
- Wednesday was the 12th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, legislation considered one of former President Barack Obama's signature achievements.
- Insurance companies participating in marketplaces: Cigna (NYSE:CI +1.0%), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM +1.7%), Molina Healthcare (MOH +1.3%), Centene (NYSE:CNC +2.5%), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS +0.9%).
