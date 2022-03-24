Mazda Motor halts operations for two days at Hiroshima and Hofu on supply chain disruption
Mar. 24, 2022 10:48 AM ETMazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mazda Motor (MZDAY +2.3%) stated Thursday that it would suspend automobile production at its two domestic factories in Japan for 2 days in April due to parts supply challenges.
- That will see the halt from April 4 to April 5 at Mazda's plants in Hiroshima and Hofu.
- The Japanese automaker said that a rise in China's COVID-19 cases were among factors expected to cause problems in the supply of components.
- Last week, European Union's new passenger data showed car sales down 6.7% in February.