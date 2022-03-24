ViiV announces new label update to streamline its HIV therapy in U.S.

Mar. 24, 2022

  • ViiV Healthcare, owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY), announced on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlighted a label update for its HIV medication, Cabenuva. The latest update has made the oral lead-in for the treatment optional, the company said.
  • Cabenuva comprises cabotegravir and rilpivirine injections, a combined therapy co-developed with the Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
  • Previously, before the start of the therapy, the patients were required to receive oral cabotegravir and rilpivirine for a month, to test the tolerability of the injections.
  • Based on a late-stage trial that indicated similar outcomes in patients with or without the oral lead-in, the FDA has approved a labeling change to make the oral phase of the treatment optional, the company said.
  • “Today’s label update for the optional oral lead-in provides a streamlined initiation process for the regimen by allowing people to start directly on long-acting injections…,” Lynn Baxter, Head of North America at ViiV Healthcare, said.
  • Cabenuva generated £38 million of sales in 2021, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced with its latest earnings last month.
