ViiV announces new label update to streamline its HIV therapy in U.S.
Mar. 24, 2022 10:54 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), JNJ, PFESGIOF, SGIOYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ViiV Healthcare, owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY), announced on Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlighted a label update for its HIV medication, Cabenuva. The latest update has made the oral lead-in for the treatment optional, the company said.
- Cabenuva comprises cabotegravir and rilpivirine injections, a combined therapy co-developed with the Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
- Previously, before the start of the therapy, the patients were required to receive oral cabotegravir and rilpivirine for a month, to test the tolerability of the injections.
- Based on a late-stage trial that indicated similar outcomes in patients with or without the oral lead-in, the FDA has approved a labeling change to make the oral phase of the treatment optional, the company said.
- “Today’s label update for the optional oral lead-in provides a streamlined initiation process for the regimen by allowing people to start directly on long-acting injections…,” Lynn Baxter, Head of North America at ViiV Healthcare, said.
- Cabenuva generated £38 million of sales in 2021, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced with its latest earnings last month.