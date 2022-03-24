Union workers at Chevron's (CVX +0.5%) El Segundo, Calif., refinery ratified the company's final contract offer, Reuters reports, while workers at the Richmond refinery in northern California remain on strike for a third day after twice rejecting a similar contract proposal.

The United Steelworkers union says no progress has been made towards renewing talks between Chevron and the Richmond local.

The 269K bbl/day El Segundo refinery employs ~1K people while the 245K bbl/day Richmond refinery has more than 500 union-represented employees.

The two refineries supply 20% of the gasoline in California and are major suppliers of fuel to airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Pointing to the stock's strong YTD performance, J.P. Morgan recently downgraded Chevron to a Sell rating.