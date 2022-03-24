Kansas City Fed composite index +37 in March
Mar. 24, 2022 11:03 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- March Kansas City Fed Composite Index: +37 vs. prior +29 in February
- Manufacturing Index +46 vs. +31 prior.
- “Regional factory activity increased at a record pace in March,” said Wilkerson. “However, due to increasing input costs and supply chain disruptions, nearly a quarter of firms noted a significant decrease in profit margins since the beginning of the year, and another 44% reported a slight decrease in profit margins.”
- “We expect continue increases in raw materials pricing. Particularly related to freight and oil inputs (i.e., plastic packaging). We will be forced to increase pricing accordingly.”