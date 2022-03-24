Steelcase shares down after mixed Q4 results and weak Q1 outlook
Mar. 24, 2022 11:14 AM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Steelcase (SCS -7.8%) shares plunged after mixed Q4 results as the company sees Q1 EPS below consensus.
- Revenues in the Americas grew 8% and EMEA up 18%.
- Orders increased 27% Y/Y, reflecting the investments customers are making in their workplaces as they increasingly invite their employees back to the office.
- Gross margin rate down 230 bps Y/Y to 26.1%.
- At the end of the quarter, backlog of customer orders was approximately $787M, +77% Y/Y.
- The company expects supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures to continue in Q1.
- The company expects 1Q diluted EPS of -$0.15 to -$0.20 vs. consensus of -$0.05 and revenue in the range of of $680M to $705M vs. consensus of $701.40M.
- For FY2023, the company guides diluted EPS in the range of $0.50 to $0.70 vs. consensus of $0.61; organic revenue growth of +15% to +20%.
- The company is targeting net income in the second quarter which would more than offset the first quarter net loss driven by seasonally higher revenue and higher pricing benefits.
- "In fiscal 2023, we expect to realize more of the benefits from the momentum we've been seeing in our order patterns, as our pricing actions catch up with inflation and the impacts from supply chain disruptions abate," said Sara Armbruster. "We've remained focused on the changing needs of people and organizations through our research, and we've centered our product development investments on solving for these needs. We expect this focus will drive additional growth as companies update their workplaces to support a new era of hybrid work."