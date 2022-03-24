LiqTech stock plunges on widened losses, revised guidance
Mar. 24, 2022 11:27 AM ETLiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LiqTech International (LIQT -34.5%) has plunged after the clean technology company reported widened annual losses and lowered rev guidance for full-year 2022.
- Revenue fell 19% Y/Y to $18.3M, mainly due to a decline in sales of liquid filters and wash water filtration systems as a result of the ongoing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Losses widened from $9.8M in 2020 to $11.1M, primarily attributable to the decline in revenue from lower sales of marine scrubbers along with higher comparative cost of goods sold (as a percentage of revenue) caused by increased investments in production capacity at Danish manufacturing facilities and inflationary cost pressures related to raw materials, electricity and wages for hourly employees.
- The firm remains cautious of the current business environment and uncertainty, and has therefore lowered its revenue guidance for 2022 to $25M to $30M vs. prior guidance of $50M-$80M.
- Q122 revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.5M to $4M.