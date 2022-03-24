Hello Group slumps after soft outlook, CFO retirement: Q4 Earnings Miss
Mar. 24, 2022 11:37 AM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) fell 9% in early trading Thursday after the company's fourth-quarter earnings missed the consensus mark with the revenue guidance showing weakness.
- On the top line, revenue declined 3.2% Y/Y to $576.6M, beating consensus by $7.33M. That takes the full year's revenue to $2.29B (-3% Y/Y)
- Q4 revenue by segment: Live video service, $337.2M (-7.7% Y/Y); Value-added revenue, $231.6M (+5.3% Y/Y) mainly including virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues; Mobile marketing sales, $4M (-51.8% Y/Y); and Mobile games revenue, $3M (+163.1% Y/Y).
- Monthly Active Users, a key metric in media and entertainment sector, were broadly flat at 114.1M in Dec. 2021 compared to 113.8M in Dec. 2020.
- Total paying users of live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 2.5M paying users of Tantan Limited were 11.4M for 4Q21 compared to 12.8M a year ago.
- Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.22 misses by $0.05.
- CFO Retirement: Also, the company announced that its CFO Jonathon Zhang will retire effective June 30, 2022 beside continuing in the senior advisor capacity.
- Cathy Hui Peng, SVP of corporate finance, will assume the role of CFO on Zhang's retirement.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: The company expects first quarter revenue to range between RMB3.1B to RMB3.2B, representing a decrease of 10.7% to 7.8% year-over-year.
- To put this into perspective, the outlook compares to sequential 4Q21 revenue of RMB3.67B and 1Q21 revenue of RMB3.47B.
- Earlier this day, Alibaba, other China stocks sink after U.S. says speculation on China stock listings premature