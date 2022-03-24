Aptevo climbs as 2021 revenue more than doubles

Mar. 24, 2022 11:38 AM ETAptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

The shares of clinical-stage biotech, Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO +24.2%) have reached over a two-after recording the biggest intraday gain since November as the investors react to the company’s better-than-expected financials for 2021.

Revenue for the period rose ~185% YoY to $12.3M thanks to royalty revenue received from Pfizer (PFE) for global net sales of Ruxience, a biosimilar to the blood cancer therapy, Rituxan.

However, the company’s net loss also jumped ~60% YoY, driven by an over six-fold rise in other expenses from continuing operations that reached $8.0M.

Meanwhile, posting a ~13% rise from the prior year-end, the cash and equivalents approached $45.0M, which, according to Chief Executive Marvin L. White, would be adequate to fund operations for at least the next 12 months.

"2021 was an eventful year for Aptevo Therapeutics. A year of progress against a backdrop of macro challenges at both the industry and global levels,” he added.

The rebound in Aptevo (APVO) shares comes after a more than 75% decline in the company’s value over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.

