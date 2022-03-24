Charlotte's Web stock tumbles on weak Q4 results

CBD Oil – Medical Use of Marijuana

Rocky89/E+ via Getty Images

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) stock tumbled 12% after the firm posted wider loss and lower revenue in Q4.

Net loss was $118.2M for Q4 vs. $12.2M in Q4 2020, due to lower gross profit and lower revenue.

Q4 revenue fell 7.8% Y/Y to $24.8M due to sales and channel mixes and competitive DTC pricing.

DTC revenue in Q4 fell 12.1% Y/Y due to product mix and lower-than-expected online sales during the Dec. holiday season. DTC accounted for 62% of total revenue in Q4.

Q4 B2B revenue was flat Y/Y at $9.5M on higher unit sales volume of new pet, topicals, and gummy products, which carry lower avg. unit pricing. B2B contributed 38% of revenue in Q4.

2021 net revenue grew 1% to $96.1M. Growth from higher unit sales volumes was offset by an industry-wide consumer shift to cheaper CBD products; primarily gummies and topical products.

CWBHF's cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31 stood at $19.5M vs. $52.8M at Dec. 31, 2020. This does not reflect an outstanding IRS tax refund of $10.8M, which may be partially or fully collected in 2022.

CWBHF maintains an unused $10M credit line with JPMorgan that was put on hold due to the company failing to meet required covenants in Q4 that were not waived.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.